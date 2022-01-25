Wilder World Trading Down 33.1% Over Last 7 Days (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. Wilder World has a market cap of $144.86 million and $7.96 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00004680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00041748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006257 BTC.

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

