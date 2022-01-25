William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) COO Amy Jean Hannigan Purchases 1,500 Shares

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) COO Amy Jean Hannigan acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $18,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ WMPN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. 12,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,609. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18. William Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of William Penn Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMPN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

