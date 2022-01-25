Wills Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $126.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,682. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.18.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.