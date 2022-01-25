Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wills Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after acquiring an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 365,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 391,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,093,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

TSM traded down $3.00 on Tuesday, hitting $122.96. 197,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,376,492. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $107.58 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $637.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day moving average is $118.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

