Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $7.06 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.2% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 729,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,144,000 after acquiring an additional 35,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.51. The stock had a trading volume of 79,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,854. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $235.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

