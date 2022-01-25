Wills Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,805 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.8% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $35.02. 576,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,911,563. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $36.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

