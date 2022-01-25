Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,177 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.1% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 343,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,361,805. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

