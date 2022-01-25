Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 622 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wills Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.5% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,204,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.35.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $293.82. 66,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.43. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

