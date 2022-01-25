Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL) were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 22,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 15,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.38 million and a P/E ratio of -26.00.

Wilton Resources Company Profile (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

