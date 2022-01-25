Wing Finance (WING) Price Hits $21.55 on Top Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00050516 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.42 or 0.06591131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,845.21 or 0.99962614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00049637 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.