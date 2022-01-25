Wings (WINGS) Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded down 20% against the dollar. One Wings coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Wings has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $36.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

