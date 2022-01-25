WINk (WIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

