WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.29 and last traded at $35.62. 676,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 935,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.70.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSOE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,582,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $906,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,272,000.

