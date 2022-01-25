WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49.12

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and traded as high as $49.13. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 40,807 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 31.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

