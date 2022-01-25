WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Shares Down 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.26 and last traded at $63.58. Approximately 400,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 215,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLN. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

