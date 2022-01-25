WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Shares Down 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.26 and last traded at $63.58. Approximately 400,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 215,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLN. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

