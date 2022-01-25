WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.18 and last traded at $46.92. 57,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 185,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 75.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 58.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS)

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

