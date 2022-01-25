WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.18 and last traded at $46.92. 57,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 185,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 75.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 58.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

