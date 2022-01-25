WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.63 and last traded at $52.72. 562,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 416% from the average session volume of 108,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZM. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.