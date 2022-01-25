WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.63 and last traded at $52.72. 562,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 416% from the average session volume of 108,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZM. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

