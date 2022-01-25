Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,486.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5,450.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,960.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 25th.

WZZAF stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $75.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.93.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

