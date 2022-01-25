WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) PT Lowered to $6.25 at Cantor Fitzgerald

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAPS. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. Equities analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

