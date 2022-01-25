WMS Partners LLC Acquires 4,330 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.56. 392,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,136,098. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $302.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.