WMS Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 6.6% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WMS Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $45,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 59,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 85,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,585,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 324,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,751,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.64. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,764. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.43 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

