WMS Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after buying an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after buying an additional 98,247 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,897,000 after buying an additional 196,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 528,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,911,563. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

