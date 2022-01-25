WMS Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.49. 143,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,939,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -90.00%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

