WMS Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 47,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after acquiring an additional 425,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.44. 374,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,449,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.