WMS Partners LLC Has $12.15 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.8% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.99. The stock had a trading volume of 89,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,639,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $429.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

