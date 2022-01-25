WMS Partners LLC Has $16.82 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.5% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $3.56 on Tuesday, hitting $157.18. 53,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,788. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $172.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

