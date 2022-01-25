WMS Partners LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,597 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.74. 201,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,642,303. The company has a market cap of $253.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

