WMS Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.7% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,211,496. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

