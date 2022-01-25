WMS Partners LLC Purchases 15,165 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.5% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

RSP traded down $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.50. The stock had a trading volume of 41,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,105. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

