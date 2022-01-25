WMS Partners LLC Raises Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,134 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 35.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 147.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $11.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.72. 7,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,034. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $384.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.98.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

