WMS Partners LLC Sells 577 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $10.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.25. The stock had a trading volume of 205,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $466.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.26. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $369.65 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

