WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of WNS worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WNS by 43.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 37.6% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 195,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS stock opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.