Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Down 6.1%

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF)’s share price dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.20 and last traded at $87.26. Approximately 6,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,680,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.93.

WOLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.74.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

