WOO Network 24-Hour Volume Hits $60.93 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. WOO Network has a total market cap of $559.06 million and approximately $60.93 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001727 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WOO Network has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WOO Network

WOO Network is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,990,413,144 coins and its circulating supply is 882,824,140 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

