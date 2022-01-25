Woodcoin (LOG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $555.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $434,195.98 and $555.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,327.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.61 or 0.06605416 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.32 or 0.00292870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.20 or 0.00780137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00064521 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00387754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00245553 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

