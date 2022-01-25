Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday stock opened at $247.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,751.75, a PEG ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. raised Workday to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.43.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

