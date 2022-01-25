Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $858.39

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 858.39 ($11.58) and traded as low as GBX 857.50 ($11.57). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 876 ($11.82), with a volume of 527,459 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.79) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 670 ($9.04) to GBX 850 ($11.47) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.17) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($13.02) to GBX 920 ($12.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 907 ($12.24).

The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 831.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 858.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.26%.

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

