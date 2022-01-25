WOWswap (WOW) Market Capitalization Tops $4.66 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $8.58 or 0.00022978 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $84,283.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00050470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.01 or 0.06571681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00056221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,098.57 or 0.99387951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049397 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 542,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars.

