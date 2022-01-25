WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of WPP opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42. WPP has a 52-week low of $51.86 and a 52-week high of $82.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 4.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 10.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 45.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

