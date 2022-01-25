Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.96 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $805.36 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $378.34 or 0.01015584 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00050622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.22 or 0.06612098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00055961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,257.89 or 1.00012663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00049450 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,192,734 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.