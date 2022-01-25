Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Reaches $269.50

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $517,707.97 and approximately $1,357.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $269.50 or 0.00729509 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00050485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.05 or 0.06588754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00054740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,874.06 or 0.99814580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049671 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

