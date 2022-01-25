Wrapped NXM One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.66 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for $35.12 or 0.00095738 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $58.90 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

