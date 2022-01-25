WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,568. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.
About WSFS Financial
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
