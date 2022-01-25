WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,568. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WSFS Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of WSFS Financial worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

