WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.07 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of WSP Global in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.07 for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

WSP has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$186.23.

TSE WSP opened at C$166.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$178.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$164.96. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$109.69 and a 52-week high of C$187.94.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$8,584,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,165,861.68. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Insiders have sold a total of 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551 over the last three months.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

