W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 42,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,573,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $59,000. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

