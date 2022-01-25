X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Trading 0.3% Higher

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.16. 247,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 255,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDEF. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 45,424 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 373,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 57,879 shares during the last quarter.

