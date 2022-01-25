Xend Finance Price Tops $0.10 (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Xend Finance has a market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $442,083.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00050622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.22 or 0.06612098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00055961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,257.89 or 1.00012663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00049450 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,256,885 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.