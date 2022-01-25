Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) dropped 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.54. Approximately 31,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,480,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

XRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. Icahn Carl C boosted its holdings in Xerox by 8.2% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xerox by 11.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,037,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,807,000 after purchasing an additional 830,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xerox by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 196,652 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Xerox by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,958,000 after purchasing an additional 115,515 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xerox in the third quarter worth $70,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

