Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) dropped 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.54. Approximately 31,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,480,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.
XRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.73.
In other news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. Icahn Carl C boosted its holdings in Xerox by 8.2% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xerox by 11.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,037,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,807,000 after purchasing an additional 830,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xerox by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 196,652 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Xerox by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,958,000 after purchasing an additional 115,515 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xerox in the third quarter worth $70,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Xerox Company Profile (NYSE:XRX)
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
