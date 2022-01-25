Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,680 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Xilinx worth $19,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,769 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,941 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 25.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.70.

Xilinx stock opened at $185.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.42. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

