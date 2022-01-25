XMON (XMON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.05 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 42.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last week, XMON has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. XMON has a market cap of $58.05 million and $3.15 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can now be bought for approximately $38,834.40 or 1.05903116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00050355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,438.24 or 0.06649184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00056942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,664.94 or 0.99986911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006349 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

